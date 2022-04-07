Pella Windows and Grilles Pair Beautifully With Brick Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Harrisburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Harrisburg homeowners wanted to update their home with new windows. Our team worked with Craig Sheesley to remodel this home and install white wood casement windows with top row grilles. This style mimics double-hung windows that have grilles on only the top sash. These wood windows with simulated divided light grilles contrast beautifully with this brick home.
