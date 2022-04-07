<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Windows and Grilles Pair Beautifully With Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 7, 2022

Brick Harrisburg home with new white windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

These Harrisburg homeowners wanted to update their home with new windows. Our team worked with Craig Sheesley to remodel this home and install white wood casement windows with top row grilles. This style mimics double-hung windows that have grilles on only the top sash. These wood windows with simulated divided light grilles contrast beautifully with this brick home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

