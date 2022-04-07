Pella Wood Contemporary Windows Create Beautiful View of Nature
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on April 7, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Strasburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom
Products Used:
This retired couple was ready to change their traditional style home in Strasburg, PA into a new “Modern Mountain” home. They wanted to be able to spend time enjoying the beautiful view right outside their home.
We worked with Ebersole Brothers Construction to install contemporary-style wood windows. These large wood windows open up their home to the views of the beautiful, flowing river and a bald eagle's nest that's located nearby.
Once the windows were installed, the customer was in awe over the difference Pella windows make and are excited to be able to enjoy nature from inside their own home.
