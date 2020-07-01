<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Plum Creek Farm Creamery Gets Updated Wood Windows

on July 1, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Bernville, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Our Pella team worked with Weiler's Custom Log Homes to provide beautiful windows as a part of the renovation of this local business.

The Creamery underwent a complete renovation, so matching the windows to the new vision was of the utmost importance. We installed new Architect Series wood windows. 

The renovation turned out beautifully and the windows matched the vision for the business perfectly.

