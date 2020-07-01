Plum Creek Farm Creamery Gets Updated Wood Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on July 1, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Bernville, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Our Pella team worked with Weiler's Custom Log Homes to provide beautiful windows as a part of the renovation of this local business.
The Creamery underwent a complete renovation, so matching the windows to the new vision was of the utmost importance. We installed new Architect Series wood windows.
The renovation turned out beautifully and the windows matched the vision for the business perfectly.
