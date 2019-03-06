<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Windows Improve Ventilation for Lancaster Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on March 6, 2019

after image of lancaster home with new wood casement windo

Project Scope

The homeowner of this Lancaster, Pennyslvania, home had old and leaky windows that needed replaced. They were originally going to fix the leak on the old windows, but decided to replace the windows entirely for better ventilation and a better view of their outdoor entertaining space.

We worked with contractor Jack Billmyer on this project and installed wood casement windows.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now