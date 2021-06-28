<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Update Mulberry Station Apartments

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on June 28, 2021

Exterior of a brick apartment complex with vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1987

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    All Windows On Multiple Buildings

  • Products Used:

    Single-hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

Mulberry Station Apartments are where luxury meets affordability in Harrisburg. The building was constructed in 1987, and the original windows were starting to fail and were ready for an update.

To begin this project, we provided field measuring for each window on-site to ensure accuracy. We then divided the five buildings up and delivered our vinyl single-hung windows separately for ease of installation.

With our new windows installed, guests can enjoy their stylish windows for years to come.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

