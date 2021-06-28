Replacement Windows Update Mulberry Station Apartments
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on June 28, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Harrisburg, PA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1987
Area of Structure Involved:
All Windows On Multiple Buildings
Products Used:
Mulberry Station Apartments are where luxury meets affordability in Harrisburg. The building was constructed in 1987, and the original windows were starting to fail and were ready for an update.
To begin this project, we provided field measuring for each window on-site to ensure accuracy. We then divided the five buildings up and delivered our vinyl single-hung windows separately for ease of installation.
With our new windows installed, guests can enjoy their stylish windows for years to come.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.