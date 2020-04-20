Replacement Wood Window Matches Originals

This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had one window that they had noticed was leaking air severely.

The homeowners wanted to replace the window with a new option that would match their old windows as they weren't ready to replace all of them yet.

We were able to match the original windows perfectly with our Architect Series double-hung windows. The homeowners loved the replacement so much, they are making plans with us to replace the remainder of the old windows with our Architect Series as well.