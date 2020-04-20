<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Wood Window Matches Originals

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 20, 2020

Exterior view of home with new wood wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner had one window that they had noticed was leaking air severely.

The homeowners wanted to replace the window with a new option that would match their old windows as they weren't ready to replace all of them yet.

We were able to match the original windows perfectly with our Architect Series double-hung windows. The homeowners loved the replacement so much, they are making plans with us to replace the remainder of the old windows with our Architect Series as well.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now