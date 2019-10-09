Replacement Wood Windows Upgrade Elizabethtown Home

This Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their windows to wood windows to better fit with the beautiful aesthetic of their home. They also wanted to make sure they updated before fall and winter hit in order to keep the cold air out of their home.

The homeowner wanted windows that would match the unique aesthetic of their home and upgrade their curb appeal.We installed windows that matched the siding of the home rather than the trim or brick. This really makes the beautiful white wood window stand out against the light blue trim.

The overall aesthetic blends together perfectly and really upgrades the overall curb appeal of the home. The added energy efficiency is a huge bonus as well!