Sky Gray Fiberglass Windows Match Well With Stone Accents on Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 1, 2021

Project Scope

This homeowner in Fairfield, PA was ready to completely remodel their home.

We worked with Buhrman Construction on this project to bring all the elements of the remodel together. We installed a combination of our Impervia fiberglass awning and double-hung windows and sliding glass doors.

The Morning Sky Gray finished windows coordinated well with the cool tones of the home's siding and stone accents on the home.

