<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Sliding Door Replaced Back Wall To Bring in Natural Light

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 1, 2021

four-panel sliding glass patio door overlooking hilly countryside

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Fayetteville, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

Our Lifestyle Series four-panel sliding door replaced a back wall, making the space go from minimal to lots of natural light.

Their new sliding door features shades between the glass so the homeowner can easily control the amount of light coming in and their privacy.

We worked with Hess Custom Home Builders to give this Fayetteville, PA home more natural light shining into the sitting area.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now