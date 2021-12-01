Sliding Door Replaced Back Wall To Bring in Natural Light
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on December 1, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Fayetteville, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
Our Lifestyle Series four-panel sliding door replaced a back wall, making the space go from minimal to lots of natural light.
Their new sliding door features shades between the glass so the homeowner can easily control the amount of light coming in and their privacy.
We worked with Hess Custom Home Builders to give this Fayetteville, PA home more natural light shining into the sitting area.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.