White Lifestyle Series Windows for New Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on April 21, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dillsburg, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home, including kitchen, living room, bedrooms, etc.
Products Used:
We partnered with PEQ Construction to build this home in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.
This home is outfitted with Lifestyle Series wood windows. We were able to complement the stone exterior with the white frames of the Lifestyle Series windows while also creating a clean, cozy interior look.
The choice to go with the Lifestyle Series windows makes the open concept living room and kitchen space look even larger.
