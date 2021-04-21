<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
White Lifestyle Series Windows for New Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on April 21, 2021

Front exterior of a new home with stone work and blue siding.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Dillsburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home, including kitchen, living room, bedrooms, etc.

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

We partnered with PEQ Construction to build this home in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

This home is outfitted with Lifestyle Series wood windows. We were able to complement the stone exterior with the white frames of the Lifestyle Series windows while also creating a clean, cozy interior look.

The choice to go with the Lifestyle Series windows makes the open concept living room and kitchen space look even larger.

