Why Should You Choose Pella for Your Harrisburg Home?

There are many different window and door companies out there, so why choose Pella? We are all about helping you find the right product for you and your home’s needs. We offer a variety of windows and doors that offer high-quality performance and aesthetics.

Read on to learn more about how we have earned our well-known name.

Unmatched Variety

Window Frame Materials

We offer a range of window frame materials, each with unique benefits. We have a selection of wood products that come in either traditional or contemporary styles. Our wood window and door products focus on craftsmanship and the natural beauty of the wood. This home we helped complete in Strasburg, PA is an excellent example of the beauty of our wood windows. We were able to transform this home with large wood windows that provided a fantastic view into their backyard.

We also have our vinyl windows that offer quality with affordability. Lastly, we have our strongest window product: our fiberglass windows.

Window Styles

There are many different styles and types of windows to choose from. We offer popular choices for Harrisburg homes like double-hung and casement windows, and custom windows like arched ones for your traditional home. Our replacement double-hung windows give your home air circulation and are easy for everyone to use. You can also find each of the different types of windows in the various materials we offer.

Along with a wide range of materials, we also offer a variety of finishes for our windows. Interior stain options include natural, red mahogany, Early American, black and many more, as well as varying shades of white paint colors on our wood products. Choose from shades of black, brown, green, red, gray or blue for the exterior. Our vinyl windows are available in white, fossil and almond finishes, with dual-color options available in fossil, brown and black. Our fiberglass frames come in black, brown and white.

This home in Dillsburg, PA needed low maintenance and modern windows. Our team suggested our fiberglass windows because of their amazing durability and lower maintenance. The casement windows were also finished in black to modernize the home and complement the unique exterior color of the house.

Hardware

We also offer variety in our hardware options to complete the look. Our windows have different color and style collections for their cranks, including classic (brass, black, champagne and more) and rustic (nickel and bronze) cranks for traditionally styled windows. The modern collection (chrome, brown, white and more) cranks work well for contemporary styled windows.

In contrast, the essential collection (white, brown, black, nickel and more) cranks are popular choices for a traditional style window. Our fiberglass windows come with either the traditional fold-away crank or the new easy-slide operator; both are available in white, brown or black. Vinyl windows come with the fold-away crank with finishes in fossil, almond and white.