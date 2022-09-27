Window Design Ideas For Your Harrisburg Home

With so many different home styles out there, you have vast options for the look and design of your window replacement. Here are some popular and unique window ideas that could transform your home.

Multiple Windows, Side-by-Side

Three Double-Hung Windows

Three can be the magic number when it comes to double-hung windows. Many people like to use double-hung windows in combination with other ones to bring more light and functionality to their home. Double-hung windows offer a lot of benefits, so it’s no wonder people get them in multiples. For example, double-hung windows offer lots of ventilation since they can be opened from the top or bottom sash. These windows are also easy to clean, as you simply tilt in the sashes, and you can clean the exterior as well as the interior. Double-hung windows are very versatile and can suit many home styles. Let’s take a look at some local projects we completed in Harrisburg:

This East Berlin, PA, home features multiple areas with three double-hung windows. The wood windows added a modern aesthetic to the house and enhanced the home’s energy efficiency.

This Glen Rock, PA, homeowner was adding on to their home and wanted their new windows to match the existing ones. We installed wood double-hung windows that were able to achieve this goal. The four side-by-side double-hung windows will allow plenty of natural light and ventilation throughout the home.

Four Casement Windows

Another replacement window style to install in multiples is casement windows. For example, you can add four casement windows next to each other to create ample glass space for natural light to shine through and when opened, more air can come in to ventilate the home. Adding multiple casement windows in the front of your home can add amazing curb appeal. The sunlight coming in through this array of windows will help illuminate your front room, creating benefits like making your room appear larger.

Panoramic Views From Bay Windows

Bay windows are three windows that extend out from your home. These windows create architectural interest. They can also be used to create a nook or reading area for your home or just add an extra seating area. With this large window, you create a space where lots of light can come into your home. You can also choose to have casement windows on either side of the larger, fixed frame to allow for ventilation. The way the windows are angled also creates an amazing view.