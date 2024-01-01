Buying Replacement Windows in Harrisburg
Excellent windows not only make your home look great, they play a key role in giving your home natural light, safety during severe weather, and provide insulation and energy efficiency. When you are looking to upgrade your home, there aren’t many other projects that will stretch your investment dollar further than replacing your old windows.
When your windows show these signs it is likely time to consider upgrading them. Your window pane is physically damaged or has cracks. Your windows are letting in water or drafts are coming through the window. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded. Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without any other explanation.
If you have experienced any of these issues, it is likely time to upgrade your Harrisburg home with advanced, modern windows. Our windows have multiple features and styles that may be a great fit for your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflect the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. Our between-the-glass blinds offer style flexibility and protection from dust and damage, making them a low maintenance and innovative solution for your home. In addition, we are dedicated to providing the best quality doors and windows.
Our products undergo rigorous tests to evaluate thermal efficiency and long-term performance. Our windows also offer beautiful, yet functional hardware choices to meet all your design needs in your Harrisburg home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Harrisburg’s Climate
Our windows have multiple features that can protect your property from harsh climates while also delivering efficiency to your home. At Pella, we design our windows with strength and durability in mind to help increase the safety of your home during intense weather. In a city like Harrisburg, with cold winters and hot summers, you’ll want windows that are built to keep your home comfortable.
Hot summers or freezing winters, Pella Windows are built for any climate. Whether you’re looking to keep your home safer or add greater energy efficiency, upgrading your windows can help.
- Our nearly invisible Low-E glass coating helps reflect heat and keep energy costs down for hot summer months.
- When winter approaches, windows with double or triple-pane glass with argon insulation provide draft protection and are recommended for withstanding the elements.
- Having two or three panes of glass in your windows with insulating Argon gas will help keep your home energy-efficient in both hot and cold climates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.