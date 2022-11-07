Windows in Numbers: Bringing Natural Light and Amazing Views to Your Home

Windows can enhance natural light, ventilation and your amazing view. One popular style among Harrisburg houses to increase these benefits includes using multiple windows side by side.

There are many ways to achieve this. Read on to get inspired!

Use Bay or Bow Windows

Bay windows are a combination of three windows that are joined at an angle and extend outside your walls to add extra space to your room. This type of window lets air and light in from all different angles because the windows face multiple directions and extend out rather than sit flat against your home. Bay windows fit best in spaces that are 40 inches wide or larger. These windows are typically made of a larger window in the middle with two smaller windows on either side. The added interior space is great for allowing extra seating for a window seat or a reading nook. Bay windows are commonly seen in living rooms, dining rooms and primary bedrooms and provide amazing natural lighting and views.

Bow windows also extend beyond the walls of your home to add extra room inside, but they differ in structure. Bow windows are made with a combination of four or more windows; typically, casement windows are lined together along a curved structure. The difference between bow and bay windows is that bow windows are curved and semi-circular while bay windows are angular. This window type works well in spaces with 80 inches or more, and are more flexible to fit in larger areas than bay windows.

The similarly sized windows that make up the bow windows give off a classic, elegant and traditional look while also creating the illusion that the room is bigger because the windows bring in more natural light and views. Bow windows can also create a reading nook or decorative shelf in your home with the additional space.