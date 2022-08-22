Wood Window Options for Your Harrisburg Home

Wood windows are an excellent option for window materials on Harrisburg homes because of their style, craftsmanship and durability. Wood has been used for window frames for years and continues to be a great option among window frame materials.

The natural beauty, versatility and strength of the wood make it a great window frame choice for any style. At Pella, we offer several wood window products, ranging from traditional to contemporary. Let’s take a look at two of our wood product lines.

Lifestyle Series Windows

Our Lifestyle Series products are available in our awning, casement, double-hung and picture window styles, which are popular options for Harrisburg homes. This series is a fantastic combination of performance in energy and sound as well as value.

Exceptionally Energy Efficient

Our Lifestyle Series windows have many energy efficiency benefits, and we have several options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR guidelines. With these wood windows, you can feel the difference, especially on hot and cold days. With our energy-efficient windows, your home can be at a comfortable temperature year-round. Installing these energy-efficient windows can also save you money on your energy bill as you won’t need to turn on your air conditioner or heater since your windows will be doing most of the work. For added energy efficiency, we offer dual- and triple-pane glass options.

Better Noise Control

Along with energy efficiency performance, our Lifestyle Series windows feature noise control. We offer optional sound control glass so that you can reduce outside noise like traffic and lawnmowers. With better noise control, you can have a quieter home with fewer interruptions.

Style Flexibility and Innovation

Wood windows can fit any style, whether that’s modern or traditional. We offer a selection of paints, stains and hardware finishes that can suit your style. You can also add integrated blinds and shades. These blinds and shades can be between the glass, making them last longer and lower maintenance. You also have the option to get them motorized, so with the convenience of a click of a button, you can open your blinds for light or close them for privacy. Additionally, you can add built-in security sensors and our patented Rolscreen retractable screen. Our retractable screen makes it so that the screen is there when you want it and then disappears when not in use.

An example of a project that combines all three of these ideas is a home we did in New Freedom, PA. We installed our Lifestyle Series wood windows in an addition to an existing home so that the new wood windows could match the rest of the windows in the existing house. The white windows also provided remarkable performance in energy efficiency and sound reduction.