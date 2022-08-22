Wood Window Options for Your Harrisburg Home
Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on August 22, 2022
Wood windows are an excellent option for window materials on Harrisburg homes because of their style, craftsmanship and durability. Wood has been used for window frames for years and continues to be a great option among window frame materials.
The natural beauty, versatility and strength of the wood make it a great window frame choice for any style. At Pella, we offer several wood window products, ranging from traditional to contemporary. Let’s take a look at two of our wood product lines.
Lifestyle Series Windows
Our Lifestyle Series products are available in our awning, casement, double-hung and picture window styles, which are popular options for Harrisburg homes. This series is a fantastic combination of performance in energy and sound as well as value.
Exceptionally Energy Efficient
Our Lifestyle Series windows have many energy efficiency benefits, and we have several options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR guidelines. With these wood windows, you can feel the difference, especially on hot and cold days. With our energy-efficient windows, your home can be at a comfortable temperature year-round. Installing these energy-efficient windows can also save you money on your energy bill as you won’t need to turn on your air conditioner or heater since your windows will be doing most of the work. For added energy efficiency, we offer dual- and triple-pane glass options.
Better Noise Control
Along with energy efficiency performance, our Lifestyle Series windows feature noise control. We offer optional sound control glass so that you can reduce outside noise like traffic and lawnmowers. With better noise control, you can have a quieter home with fewer interruptions.
Style Flexibility and Innovation
Wood windows can fit any style, whether that’s modern or traditional. We offer a selection of paints, stains and hardware finishes that can suit your style. You can also add integrated blinds and shades. These blinds and shades can be between the glass, making them last longer and lower maintenance. You also have the option to get them motorized, so with the convenience of a click of a button, you can open your blinds for light or close them for privacy. Additionally, you can add built-in security sensors and our patented Rolscreen retractable screen. Our retractable screen makes it so that the screen is there when you want it and then disappears when not in use.
An example of a project that combines all three of these ideas is a home we did in New Freedom, PA. We installed our Lifestyle Series wood windows in an addition to an existing home so that the new wood windows could match the rest of the windows in the existing house. The white windows also provided remarkable performance in energy efficiency and sound reduction.
Reserve – Traditional Windows
Pella Reserve – Traditional products are available in casement, awning, double-hung, single-hung, picture, curve top, corner unit, monumental hung or custom window styles, which are popular choices for Harrisburg homes. This line of windows is known for its preservation of historic window structure and detailing.
Unparalleled Historical Detailing
Our Reserve Traditional windows pay special attention to details. Many historical elements are incorporated in these windows, including Integral Light Technology (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles feature the industry’s only foam spacer solution while also helping capture the look of true-divided light without sacrificing energy efficiency. Our Traditional Reserve series also features a historic putty profile. This profile is recreated with historically accurate angles to provide meaningful depth and a realistic shadow. Along with this, we offer the industry’s deepest sash dimension.
An example of our Reserve – Traditional windows can be found in a project we did for a home in Media, PA. We installed wood double-hung windows that were able to complement the beautiful and unique design of the house. For example, the black interior windows matched well with the two different styles of walls: natural wood striping and white walls.
Authentic Hardware
Hardware is another crucial part of your window. Pella Reserve features authentic hardware, including a spoon lock. There is also Antiek casement window hardware that is inspired by period furniture on some windows. We offer authentic hardware to complete the look of your windows and complement your historical and traditional home while staying true to its details.
Innovative Products
We work to make sure that we offer innovative solutions on our windows. For example, for our Reserve windows, we also offer our patented integrated Rolscreen. This retractable screen rolls up and down and can be stored out of sight when it’s not in use. This self-storage means you won’t have to take the screen out and put it back on when the seasons change.
Historic Detailing
We work on projects that are reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis by National Park Services for use on projects with historic tax credits. On our windows, we use through-stile construction, essential to the tradition of window-making. This style of construction and butt joinery are used to create authentic proportions and emulate historic window designs. Our Reserve – Traditional windows have deliberate proportions and intricate profiles.
Reserve – Contemporary Windows
Our Reserve – Contemporary lines are available in awning, casement, angle-top, corner-unit, picture and push-out casement windows. These windows feature clean lines and modern designs. From our sleek, squared-off sash profiles to simple square grille profiles and expansive glass, our Reserve – Contemporary windows are visually appealing and modern.
Ninety-degree exterior profiles are also present on our contemporary Reserve windows. Our patented cladding system creates a crisp, clean sash joint with pure, ninety-degree exteriors. Architect-inspired hardware is another key feature on our Reserve windows. For example, we offer a Saldo fold-away crank to give your windows even more sleek lines.
Many modern homes feature expansive glass. To fit this style, our Reserve – Contemporary windows combine the narrowest sightlines in the industry to create a large glass area. Extruded aluminum cladding is used on these windows to protect the window’s exterior. It is durable and is available in 27 standard exterior colors that you can choose from, or you can get your own custom color.
For example, our Reserve – Contemporary windows were installed in a Strasburg, PA home. The homeowners were looking to turn their traditional home into a “Modern Mountain,” so we got to work on installing large wood windows that opened up the house to the beautiful view right in their backyard. In addition, the bedroom is lined with large glass windows that provide a lot of natural light; the homeowners were in awe.
As for innovations, our Reserve – Contemporary products feature integrated security sensors. These can be optionally factory-installed and built into the frame. The sensors are powered by Pella Insyctive technology. Our Insynctive technology helps you feel secure as it will let you know when our windows are opened and closed through an app on your phone.
Along with our window collections, our architectural team is here to help with tailor-made solutions. Our expert team of architects, engineers, drafts and consultants are ready to make your visions a reality and find the best windows for your needs.
Wood windows continue to shine in the window market as they are made and tested to last, have stunning aesthetics. They have many different options in terms of finishes and accessories. No matter your window style, we are here to help you make the best decision for your Harrisburg home's needs.
