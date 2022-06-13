Wood Windows and Doors with Black Exterior Finish New Home

Our team worked with Hess Custom Builders and Collien Driscoll of Driscoll Interior Design to complete this beautiful new home in Green Castle. It features a combination of our wood windows and doors with a black exterior and white interior to complement its style. The white trim around the exterior of the black, double-hung and fixed windows makes them stand out and creates contrast against the home's dark siding and stone accents.

The window's and door's white interior brightens the inside of the home and makes it feel larger. And with multiple doors around the home, there is better functionality and easy access to the yard. The sliding door between the main living area and the sunroom allows maximum natural light.

Our team installed matte black hardware to add visual interest and contrast against the product's white interior. We also included our integrated Rolscreen and between-the-glass grilles. Our innovative screens are great for allowing more fresh air into your home and the grilles elevated the home's design.