Wood Windows and Patio Door Complete this Traditional New Home in Hanover

We partnered with Zimmerman Homes to provide their beautiful new build with a combination of wood Lifestyle Series windows and a patio door in addition to one Architect Series Reserve window.

The windows we provided for this home were unique to its ornate style. We installed Pella Lifestyle for the majority of the home, including the beautiful fixed and casement window combination in the great room. The windows are wood with white interiors and white exteriors. Many of the windows in the house also have traditional grilles between the glass. We also installed a Pella® Lifestyle Series hinged French patio door that matches the windows perfectly.

Zimmerman Homes was truly a vision to work with. They built a beautiful home and the windows we provided flatter that style perfectly.