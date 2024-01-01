Since 1925, Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut has been serving the customers of Long Island and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Bronx County. As the region’s largest at-your-service residential and commercial window and door company, residents understand that we are the place to go when the time comes to replace your windows and doors.

At Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut, every customer is treated as a member of the family. Get started on your next project by scheduling a free in-home consultation, or visit our one of our showrooms.

We also partner with Heng-Wei - a Mandarin-speaking facility. They are located at:

33-70 Prince Street

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 878-6295