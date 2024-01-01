Victorian Bay Windows Bay and bow windows are commonly seen on Queen Anne-style homes. Homes from this era, like many in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood or those found in Newtown’s Historic District, are easily identified by their sculptural details and ornamentation. This includes unique window shapes like arched windows, cameo windows, and projection windows.

Colonial Bay Window Beautiful bay windows are a common feature among Colonial revivals. Black window frames are increasing in popularity among homeowners across the board. A black bay window with a traditional grille pattern can be a stylish way to freshen up a classic home while still honoring the integrity of the architectural style.

Custom Bay Window Pella bay windows are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes and are available in both 30- and 45-degree angles. So if you want an extra-large bay window for your space or perhaps a small one, Pella can help you find the right size for your home. Pella also offers a number of finish and hardware options, so you can customize your bay window to fit the specific look want.