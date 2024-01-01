<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Connecticut Bay Windows

Add Curb Appeal with Beautiful Bay Windows

Drive around Connecticut and you’ll see a number of iconic Dutch Colonial, Cape Cod, and saltbox-style homes. Colonial roots are strong here, but the Constitution State is home to a wider variety of home styles, including stunning contemporary architecture and historic Victorian homes as well. No matter the style of your Connecticut home, you can let more light in with a bay window. Designed to extend beyond the walls of your house, and typically comprised of three windows at different angles, a bay window makes a beautiful focal point indoors and adds curb appeal outdoors.

Commonly known as: bow window, bay box window, projection window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Victorian Bay Windows

Bay and bow windows are commonly seen on Queen Anne-style homes. Homes from this era, like many in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood or those found in Newtown’s Historic District, are easily identified by their sculptural details and ornamentation. This includes unique window shapes like arched windows, cameo windows, and projection windows.

Colonial Bay Window

Beautiful bay windows are a common feature among Colonial revivals. Black window frames are increasing in popularity among homeowners across the board. A black bay window with a traditional grille pattern can be a stylish way to freshen up a classic home while still honoring the integrity of the architectural style.

Custom Bay Window

Pella bay windows are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes and are available in both 30- and 45-degree angles. So if you want an extra-large bay window for your space or perhaps a small one, Pella can help you find the right size for your home. Pella also offers a number of finish and hardware options, so you can customize your bay window to fit the specific look want.

Bay Window Seat

By the nature of their design, bay windows provide fabulous natural light as well as extra square footage. Many homeowners like to take advantage of these perks with a bench or a built-in window seat. Bay window seats offer extra seating and can be cozy spots for reading, snoozing, or keeping an eye on kids and pets playing outside.

Product Lines

Hartford Climate Recommendations

Diverse Climate

Prepare for cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer by reducing the loss of climate-controlled air from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the harshest seasonal temps and keeping you comfortable.

Salty Air

In coastal climates that are close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.

Hartford Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can  help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

