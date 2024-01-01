Connecticut Bay Windows
Add Curb Appeal with Beautiful Bay Windows
Drive around Connecticut and you’ll see a number of iconic Dutch Colonial, Cape Cod, and saltbox-style homes. Colonial roots are strong here, but the Constitution State is home to a wider variety of home styles, including stunning contemporary architecture and historic Victorian homes as well. No matter the style of your Connecticut home, you can let more light in with a bay window. Designed to extend beyond the walls of your house, and typically comprised of three windows at different angles, a bay window makes a beautiful focal point indoors and adds curb appeal outdoors.
Commonly known as: bow window, bay box window, projection window
Slide 1 / 3
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Victorian Bay Windows
Colonial Bay Window
Custom Bay Window
Bay Window Seat
Hartford Climate Recommendations
Diverse Climate
Low-E Protection
Salty Air
Hartford Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.