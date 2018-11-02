Before & After: Window Replacement for Hartford Home Renovation

The homeowners of this Cape Cod style home in Hartford needed to replace all the windows and entry doors as they were renovating. The main focus of this project was to get rid of the draft and update the aesthetic of the home. We installed a mix of wood casement, awning and double-hung windows throughout the home. In the kitchen we installed an awning window because they are perfect to utilize over the sink for easy access in hard to reach places.

We also installed two fiberglass entry doors, one in the front entry and the other in the garage, and we installed a sliding patio door in the kitchen for easy access to the patio. The new windows and doors updated the aesthetic of the home and eliminated the draft.