Connecticut Casement Windows
Casement Windows Provide Views & Ventilation
Casement windows are windows that are hinged on one side and open outward. Commonly called crank windows because they are operated by a crank, casement windows can fit into hard-to-reach areas in your home, like above the kitchen sink or in a tight corner. Casement windows can also open fully, which makes them capable of providing excellent ventilation.
From the rolling hills of Northern Connecticut to the waterfront towns in the South, the Constitution State is home to abundant natural beauty. Homeowners of all kinds can enjoy cross breezes and take in the entirety of their natural surroundings with a casement window.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Wood Casement Windows
Wood casement windows are timeless and also modern, making them a versatile option for most homes. Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows combine energy and sound performance with the beauty and customization options that make wood materials especially appealing.
Casement Window Sizes
To bring sunlight and air flow into hard-to-reach areas like above the kitchen sink, a casement window can be the solution. Casement windows come in a variety of sizes, ranging from small, standard to extra large. If you can’t find the right size, you can customize your casement window to fit almost any area.
Custom Casement Windows
Connecticut has strong Colonial roots, but is home to a wide range of architectural styles, including many historic Victorian homes and more contemporary architecture. Customize your casement window to fit your space and suit the style of your home.
Energy-Efficient Windows
Energy-efficient windows can help cut your energy costs and maintain the climate of your home. For superior energy efficiency, choose replacement windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating.
Hartford Climate Recommendations
Much of Connecticut experiences cold winters and hot, humid summers, although areas in the Southern portion of the state, like much of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties have milder winters thanks to the nearby Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Low-E insulated window glass can keep your home comfortable year-round.
Salty Air
In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Hartford Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
