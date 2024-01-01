Casement windows are windows that are hinged on one side and open outward. Commonly called crank windows because they are operated by a crank, casement windows can fit into hard-to-reach areas in your home, like above the kitchen sink or in a tight corner. Casement windows can also open fully, which makes them capable of providing excellent ventilation.

From the rolling hills of Northern Connecticut to the waterfront towns in the South, the Constitution State is home to abundant natural beauty. Homeowners of all kinds can enjoy cross breezes and take in the entirety of their natural surroundings with a casement window.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows