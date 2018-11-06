<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Construction Home by Shorefront Construction

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on November 6, 2018

fairfield new construction with new wood windows

Project Scope

Shorefront Construction chose wood awning & casement windows and hinged patio doors on this home in Fairfield, CT. The project architect and Shorefront Construction worked together with Pella Windows of Connecticut to select the most appropriate window style to complement the home's design. The traditional wood windows throughout enhance the look of the stunning new residence in the Fairfield Beach area. 

Project Gallery

