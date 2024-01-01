Hinged on one side, French doors swing open to connect two spaces, similar to an entry door. Consisting of a large panel of glass framed by wood, French doors let abundant natural light into a space and offer an indoor-outdoor connection. This makes them a popular choice for patio doors. Hinged patio doors can be used to connect two spaces in any style of home, whether a Victorian home in Hartford or a Colonial home in New Haven.

An extremely versatile style of patio door, a single, narrow French door can fit into tight areas of an older home, while double French doors allow homeowners to take advantage of space. From the wooded backyards of Woodstock to the coastal scenes in Bridgeport, hinged patio doors invite Connecticut homeowners to take in their surroundings.

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door