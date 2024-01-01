<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hartford French Patio Doors

Hinged Patio Doors Provide Indoor-Outdoor Connection

Hinged on one side, French doors swing open to connect two spaces, similar to an entry door. Consisting of a large panel of glass framed by wood, French doors let abundant natural light into a space and offer an indoor-outdoor connection. This makes them a popular choice for patio doors. Hinged patio doors can be used to connect two spaces in any style of home, whether a Victorian home in Hartford or a Colonial home in New Haven. 

An extremely versatile style of patio door, a single, narrow French door can fit into tight areas of an older home, while double French doors allow homeowners to take advantage of space. From the wooded backyards of Woodstock to the coastal scenes in Bridgeport, hinged patio doors invite Connecticut homeowners to take in their surroundings. 

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding French Doors

Sliding French doors combine the look of a traditional French patio door with the functionality of a sliding patio door. Wooden sliding doors provide the look and feel of French doors while offering the space-saving benefits of a sliding door. Customize your sliding door with grille patterns and hardware to play up the classic French door style.

Black French Patio Doors

No longer solely reserved for contemporary homes, black finishes on windows and doors can be found on all styles of homes. All Pella French patio doors are available in black interior and exterior finishes.

Screen Doors for French Doors

Screen* doors allow Connecticut homeowners to enjoy the benefits of an open door while keeping pests out. French door screens operate on a hinge and open in the same direction as the patio door. High-transparency Pella InView™ screens are made from a finer material than conventional screens, allowing for enhanced visibility and airflow.

French Doors with Glass

French doors consist of a large panel glass, but many homeowners like the look of additional glass surrounding their patio doors. Single or double-door configurations are available as well as numerous combinations with transom windows and sidelights, so homeowners can find the ideal combination of glass that suits the character of their home.

Product Lines

Connecticut Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in during Connecticut’s snowy winters.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including cold winter temps — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood patio doors with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

