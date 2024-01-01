Hartford French Patio Doors
Hinged Patio Doors Provide Indoor-Outdoor Connection
Hinged on one side, French doors swing open to connect two spaces, similar to an entry door. Consisting of a large panel of glass framed by wood, French doors let abundant natural light into a space and offer an indoor-outdoor connection. This makes them a popular choice for patio doors. Hinged patio doors can be used to connect two spaces in any style of home, whether a Victorian home in Hartford or a Colonial home in New Haven.
An extremely versatile style of patio door, a single, narrow French door can fit into tight areas of an older home, while double French doors allow homeowners to take advantage of space. From the wooded backyards of Woodstock to the coastal scenes in Bridgeport, hinged patio doors invite Connecticut homeowners to take in their surroundings.
Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Sliding French Doors
Black French Patio Doors
Screen Doors for French Doors
French Doors with Glass
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Connecticut Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Glass Glazing
Durable Materials
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.