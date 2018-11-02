<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Vinyl Windows Provide Better Energy Efficiency in Naugatuck Home

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on November 2, 2018

front image of naugatuck home with new vinyl double hung windows

Project Scope

This Naugatuck, CT homeowner wanted to update the windows and entry door in their home. The main focus of this project was to improve the energy efficiency and the aesthetic of the home. We installed vinyl casement and double-hung windows throughout the home. Vinyl is a low maintenance material with a high quality look.

We also installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The new windows and entry door are traditional and blend into the exterior of the home beautifully. The customer is very pleased with the amount of natural light being brought into the home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now