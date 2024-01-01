Our Team
Meet your local Pella team of Connecticut
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Interested in joining the Pella of Connecticut team? Please visit our careers page.
Leadership
Timothy Baxter
Timothy Baxter
General Manager of Commercial and Trade SalesRead Bio
Aidan Curtin
Aidan Curtin
General Manager of Replacement SalesRead Bio