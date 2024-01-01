<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company - Pella Windows Kansas City

Meet your local Pella team of Connecticut

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Interested in joining the Pella of Connecticut team? Please visit our careers page.

Leadership

Timothy Baxter

Timothy Baxter

General Manager of Commercial and Trade Sales

Read Bio
Aidan Curtin

Aidan Curtin

General Manager of Replacement Sales

Read Bio

Sales

Gary Minor

Gary Minor

Retail Sales Manager of Connecticut

Read Bio

Trade

Martin Farrell

Martin Farrell

Retail Sales Manager of Connecticut

Read Bio

Operations

Frank Najpauer

Frank Najpauer

Retail Sales Manager of Connecticut

Read Bio

Contact Us