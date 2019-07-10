Pella Products Complete Yale Architecture Project

When we were given the opportunity to work with the 50th Jim Vlock First Year Building Project, we jumped at the chance. First year students of Yale School of Architecture partnered with Columbus House, a New Haven-based homeless services provider.

The challenge was to design a 1,000-square-foot house of two separate dwellings, to be located on a lot in New Haven's Upper Hill neighborhood. The design needed to be cost effective, flexible, and be able to be completed quickly.

Throughout the year, students worked individually until one design was chosen, then the entire class worked together to make it happen. This project exceed all expectations by not only helping people in need, but also being named one of the best buildings of 2017 by the Wall Street Journal. We donated Designer Series patio doors, Architect Series® Contemporary wood windows, and Architect Series® entry doors to help give this project a modern, luxury appearance.