Pella Windows & Doors of Monroe
Contact Details
- Call (203) 880-6000
- 220 Monroe TurnpikeMonroe, CT06468
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday By Appointment
- Tuesday By Appointment
- Wednesday By Appointment
- Thursday By Appointment
- Friday By Appointment
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Monroe is one of the region’s largest residential and commercial window and door companies. We carry on a tradition of providing quality Pella products that dates back to 1930.
Our showroom is located off of Monroe Turnpike, about a mile north of Henri Mucci Highway and Old Mine Park. We’re conveniently situated to serve customers throughout southwestern Connecticut, including the communities of Easton, Newtown, Shelton, Seymour and Bridgeport.
We can help you find the right windows and doors for your home.
Monroe’s history dates back to 1823, when it was a tiny farm community. With the suburban boom of the last 20 years, the historic century homes of post-Colonial New England stand alongside new developments. No matter the age or style of your home, the Pella of Monroe team is here to help you through the window and door replacement process. We are proud to be a VIP sponsor of the HBRA of Fairfield County.
Make an appointment to visit our showroom and see firsthand the window and door styles trending in the Pequonnock Valley and beyond – front doors, double-hung windows, sliding glass doors, bay windows, casement windows and more.
Interested in joining the Pella of Connecticut team? Please visit our careers page.
Hartford Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Connecticut Sliding Glass Doors
Connecticut Sliding Glass Doors
- Connecticut Casement Windows
Connecticut Casement Windows
- Connecticut Double-Hung Windows
Connecticut Double-Hung Windows
- Connecticut Front Doors
Connecticut Front Doors
- Connecticut Bay Windows
Connecticut Bay Windows