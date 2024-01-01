Pella Windows & Doors of Norwalk
Contact Details
- Call (203) 846-9450
- 464 Main AveNorwalk, CT06851
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Norwalk is part of one of the Northeast’s largest and oldest Pella distributors. We’re happy to meet the residential and commercial window and door needs of customers up and down the shore of the Long Island Sound, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to New York City.
Located on Main Avenue near the intersection of U.S. Highway 7 and Connecticut Highway 15, our showroom is conveniently situated to serve residents of Norwalk, Westport, Darien, Stamford, New Canaan and Fairfield. And we’re a short drive from several major city centers — just 42 miles from New York City, 48 miles from Newark, New Jersey, and 17 miles from Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Our window and door experts can help you find the right solutions for your home.
The Pella of Norwalk team has decades of experience providing quality windows and doors to customers in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and in New York’s Westchester, Dutchess and Putnam counties. We are also proud sponsors of the HBRA of Fairfield County.
From shore houses to renovated factory condominiums, the region’s homes are rooted in history and rich in Colonial architecture. Timeless styles like double-hung windows, bay windows, and French-style sliding patio doors are popular ways Norwalk area homeowners connect classic looks with modern conveniences.
Our team can help you find the right style to add a historic touch to your home or upgrade it with a sleeker, urban feel.
Hartford Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
