<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Connecticut Sliding Glass Doors

Let in More Light with Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding doors allow Connecticut homeowners to connect with their surroundings, whether surveying a wooded backyard in Woodstock or taking in a waterfront scene in Darien. Comprised of two or more glass panels, sliding glass doors provide an indoor-outdoor connection, an uninterrupted panorama, and brighten a room with loads of natural light. By nature of their design—gliding open along a track as opposed to opening into or out of a room—sliding doors are space-saving to boot, making them a great option for the variety of home styles found throughout Connecticut.

Commonly known as: sliding glass door, gliding door, sliding door, sliding deck doors

Slide 1 / 4

0% APR for up to 48 Months1

OR

50% Off Qualified Installations2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sliding Doors

Depending on your needs and the size of your space, you might want an extra-large sliding glass door or perhaps a 3- or even 4-panel sliding door. Luckily, Pella sliding doors are built-to-order in standard sizes or custom sizes at one-eighth inch increments, so you can find the size that is right for your home. For sliding doors with more than two panels, choose which panels you’d like to be fixed and which panels you’d like to be operable.

Sliding Screen Doors*

In a state like Connecticut where homeowners experience all four seasons, screen doors are a popular addition to sliding patio doors. Screen door panels allow fresh air and gentle breezes indoors during warmer months while keeping pests out. Sliding screen doors with Pella InView screens — which are made from a finer material than most screens, letting in 14% more light — can aid in creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.

French Sliding Patio Doors

French patio doors are right at home in the Colonial-style homes across Connecticut. Wooden sliding doors provide the traditional look and feel of French doors while saving precious space. If your French doors have grids, customize the look of your sliding door with a corresponding grille pattern.

Modern Style

While black windows and doors used to be reserved only for the most modern of homes, the clean lines and crisp colors of contemporary style are finding their way into traditional styles, including many Colonial and Victorian homes, as the look appeals to more and more homeowners across the board. Put a fresh look on your home with a modern sliding door from Pella with minimalist hardware and a contemporary finish.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Hartford Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency/Insulating Glass

Pella® offers patio doors with Low-E glass with argon, to help keep your home insulated from Connecticut’s cold winters and hot, humid summers.

Diverse Climate

Be ready for cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water like those in southern Connecticut, your windows and patio doors are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain integrity.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?