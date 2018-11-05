<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Unique Patio Doors For Fairfield Billiard Room

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on November 5, 2018

patio view of fairfield home with new hinged patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Fairfield, CT

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This customer came to Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut to help make their new billiard room addition stand out. We installed several sets of French patio doors to create two different walls of glass. The bright white patio doors bring natural light into the addition. To add a beautiful touch to the transoms above the French doors, they selected a  unique diamond and circle custom grille pattern. This small detail and craftsmanship makes a lasting impression.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now