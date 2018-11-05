Unique Patio Doors For Fairfield Billiard Room
PostedbyAidan Curtin
on November 5, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Fairfield, CT
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This customer came to Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut to help make their new billiard room addition stand out. We installed several sets of French patio doors to create two different walls of glass. The bright white patio doors bring natural light into the addition. To add a beautiful touch to the transoms above the French doors, they selected a unique diamond and circle custom grille pattern. This small detail and craftsmanship makes a lasting impression.
Project Gallery
