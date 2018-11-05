Wood Double-Hung Windows Complement Colonial Clinton Home

Tucked away in the beautiful city of Clinton, CT these homeowners were in need of a window replacement that would upgrade their outdated, inefficient windows without disrupting the historic colonial style of their house. Check out the project details below to see how Pella of Connecticut was able to meet these needs for a beautiful final result.

Since these homeowners were hoping to combine energy efficiency with a traditional design, wood windows were a natural fit for their project. A classic option for good reason and one of the original materials for windows, the wood windows at Pella are available in a number of styles, colors, and finishes.

The clients opted for a white paint finish in order to complement the rustic wood exterior of their Colonial home and match its historic aesthetic. As for window style, the double-hung windows chosen for this project allow these homeowners ample airflow in the warmer months thanks to their two operable window sashes.

An ENERGY STAR certified partner, Pella of Connecticut offers a wide range of windows and doors that are designed to keep your home’s environment at its best. Some of our energy-saving technologies include utilizing Argon between panes of glass for extra insulation and applying a low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings to our glass that helps reflect heat.

Thanks to Pella’s dedication to energy efficiency, these homeowners can now enjoy more energy efficient windows while enhancing their home’s historic appearance.

