Choosing the Best Window Material for Houston's Climate

Climate is a big topic for homeowners. The weather in a particular region can impact a home, making it important to choose home-related materials accordingly. Houston’s climate isn’t just famous for its heat – the summer humidity is known to be oppressive, too. Because of its location, Houstonians know to expect long hot summers and mild winters. There can also be severe weather such as heavy rain, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and damaging wind throughout the year in Houston.

Here are a few things you should know about window materials and how they can hold up to Houston’s climate as you begin your window replacement project.

Know Your Window Options

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for windows. Homeowners have their own style, budget and may have particular needs for their spaces. Choosing the right material for your windows is an important decision that can impact energy efficiency, maintenance and design. Here, we’ll break down what Houston homeowners should know about vinyl, fiberglass and wood, particularly as they pertain to Houston’s climate conditions.

Vinyl