Contemporary French Patio Door Upgrade
PostedbyMike Reed
on October 6, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Houston, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room and patio
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Houston, TX home wanted to replace their white sliding patio doors for something more modern and contemporary. We replaced the old patio doors with black hinged French patio doors with Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes and create the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows. The homeowners now enjoy much more energy efficient and contemporary patio doors for their home.
Before
After
