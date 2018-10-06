<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Contemporary French Patio Door Upgrade

PostedbyMike Reed

on October 6, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Houston, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room and patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

The homeowners of this Houston, TX home wanted to replace their white sliding patio doors for something more modern and contemporary. We replaced the old patio doors with black hinged French patio doors with Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes and create the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows. The homeowners now enjoy much more energy efficient and contemporary patio doors for their home. 

Before

before image of houston home with old patio dorr

After

inside image of new french patio door in houston home
after image outside of french patio door in houston home

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now