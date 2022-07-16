At a Glance: Popular Front Door Options for Houston Homeowners

The housing market has exploded during the last few years as people reconsider where, and how, they want to live. Thanks to its year-round warm weather, thriving economy and cultural diversity, Houston has long been a popular place to reside. In fact, it’s the fourth most populous city in the U.S. and has the largest population in Texas. As even more people move to Houston, it’s important for current Houston homeowners to make a good first impression. For us, that starts with the front door.

Here is a quick guide to the most popular kinds of front doors for Houston homes and some features you might want to consider.

The Importance of the Front Door

It’s natural when introducing yourself to new people to want to make a good first impression and put your best foot forward. The front door is where you welcome guests, family and friends into your home. It’s the first thing people see when they approach your home and can say a lot about your home’s overall aesthetic.

A visually appealing entryway area can also elevate your home’s curb appeal. In fact, if you’re interested in selling your home, studies show that homes with high curb appeal tend to sell for an average of 7% more than those with a less-than-inviting exterior. *

Houston Climate Considerations For Your Front Door

Houston is technically classified as a “humid subtropical climate.” The city experiences mild winters with the occasional cold spell and a hot, dry summer. Because it’s more southern than cities in northern Texas, Houston does not experience many tornadoes, but can see its fair share of damaging winds and heavy rain thanks to springtime thunderstorms and the occasional hurricane. Pella offers windows and doors tailored for the weather conditions in Houston.

Extra Durability

Pella’s premium wood entry doors feature a floating panel that allows the door to adjust to the extreme weather outside, like those damaging springtime winds. The hardware dowels inside the panel provide extra strength, while all-wood, precision-engineered mahogany or a rustic walnut core offers needed stability.

Extreme Heat

Exceptionally durable, Pella fiberglass front doors resist warping, dents and rot and can withstand Houston’s extreme summer heat beautifully. With Pella fiberglass, you’ll see reliable, year-round performance with minimal maintenance and upkeep.

Popular Front Door Styles in Houston

Whether you’re in beautiful River Oaks or quirky Houston Heights, you’ll find many of these front doors throughout Houston neighborhoods.

Modern and Contemporary Doors