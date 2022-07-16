At a Glance: Popular Front Door Options for Houston Homeowners
on July 16, 2022
The housing market has exploded during the last few years as people reconsider where, and how, they want to live. Thanks to its year-round warm weather, thriving economy and cultural diversity, Houston has long been a popular place to reside. In fact, it’s the fourth most populous city in the U.S. and has the largest population in Texas. As even more people move to Houston, it’s important for current Houston homeowners to make a good first impression. For us, that starts with the front door.
Here is a quick guide to the most popular kinds of front doors for Houston homes and some features you might want to consider.
The Importance of the Front Door
It’s natural when introducing yourself to new people to want to make a good first impression and put your best foot forward. The front door is where you welcome guests, family and friends into your home. It’s the first thing people see when they approach your home and can say a lot about your home’s overall aesthetic.
A visually appealing entryway area can also elevate your home’s curb appeal. In fact, if you’re interested in selling your home, studies show that homes with high curb appeal tend to sell for an average of 7% more than those with a less-than-inviting exterior. *
Houston Climate Considerations For Your Front Door
Houston is technically classified as a “humid subtropical climate.” The city experiences mild winters with the occasional cold spell and a hot, dry summer. Because it’s more southern than cities in northern Texas, Houston does not experience many tornadoes, but can see its fair share of damaging winds and heavy rain thanks to springtime thunderstorms and the occasional hurricane. Pella offers windows and doors tailored for the weather conditions in Houston.
Extra Durability
Pella’s premium wood entry doors feature a floating panel that allows the door to adjust to the extreme weather outside, like those damaging springtime winds. The hardware dowels inside the panel provide extra strength, while all-wood, precision-engineered mahogany or a rustic walnut core offers needed stability.
Extreme Heat
Exceptionally durable, Pella fiberglass front doors resist warping, dents and rot and can withstand Houston’s extreme summer heat beautifully. With Pella fiberglass, you’ll see reliable, year-round performance with minimal maintenance and upkeep.
Popular Front Door Styles in Houston
Whether you’re in beautiful River Oaks or quirky Houston Heights, you’ll find many of these front doors throughout Houston neighborhoods.
Modern and Contemporary Doors
In recent years, many Houston homeowners have opted for more modern and contemporary-style homes. Modern front doors are characterized by clean lines and simple design, with minimal hardware. They can be made from fiberglass, steel, wood or a stylish combination of all three.
Entry Doors With Glass
It’s easy to see the benefits of a front door with glass elements. Whether it’s a window panel, an overhead transom window or a sidelight on one or both sides, glass can let more light into your entryway. Go for a combination of glass and steel for a more contemporary style.
Screen Doors
Texas experiences warmer temperatures throughout the year, and many Houston homeowners welcome the additional ventilation afforded by screen doors. Screen doors allow homeowners to keep their front door open to welcome visitors while keeping pesky bugs outside where they belong.
Houston's Favorite Entry Door Details
Pella can provide front door designs tailored for your home and what you need. Here are a few tips to make your front door suit your style.
Let In the Light
Front door designs that feature glass easily allow more natural light in dark entryways. You can choose between clear glass, decorative glass or glass with blinds enclosed to control the amount of light that comes in. There are many beautiful options for door glass such as stained glass, beveled glass or leaded glass crystals. Decorative glass options can also help you bring in light while maintaining your privacy.
Make a Grand Entrance
From a practical standpoint, double-entry doors are larger in size, which makes things like moving large pieces of furniture in and out of your home much easier. From an aesthetic standpoint, there's no denying the impact of double front doors in terms of making a big statement for your home.
Go For a Pop of Color
Stylish Houston homeowners can appreciate the eye-catching effect of a boldly colored front door. Depending on the color you choose, the effect on your entryway can be one of great calm or energizing.
