<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Build Adds Elegance with Pella Impervia Windows

PostedbyAdam Homer

on February 22, 2022

Meridian, Idaho completed home exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Meridian, ID

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior, Front Entry, Kitchen

This new build in Meridian, Idaho features Pella Impervia fiberglass windows, which delivered the perfect aesthetic for a price that was within the build budget. Our Pella Windows and Doors of Idaho team completed the build design and the residence was successfully sold.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now