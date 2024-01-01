Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Idaho
Building your dream home is an exciting venture. The doors and windows you choose can have a significant impact on your new home’s functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.
With every line of Pella’s versatile windows and doors available, Pella Windows and Doors of Idaho has got you covered. From black casement windows to custom doors, and everything in between, our team will work with you to choose the right option, design, and layout for your unique style. Visit our showroom to get an in-person look at our wide selection of high-quality windows and doors made for your Idaho home.
View new construction projects in Idaho
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Windows & Doors of Sun Valley
1007 Warm Springs RdSte DKetchum, ID 83340
Call Now:(208) 726-0060
Service:(208) 373-0002
Pella Windows & Doors of Jackson
1130 W Maple WayJackson, WY 83001
Call Now:(307) 733-0535
Service:(208) 373-0002
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.