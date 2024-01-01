Our Team
Meet your local Pella team of Idaho
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Leadership
Doug Phelps
Doug Phelps
Owner & CEORead Bio
Andrew Schiller
Andrew Schiller
Owner & GM of Operations and Field ServicesRead Bio
Matt Haren
Matt Haren
Sales ManagerRead Bio
Justin Parker
Justin Parker
Service ManagerRead Bio
Jared Gardner
Jared Gardner
Order Fulfillment ManagerRead Bio
Bonnie Mellow
Bonnie Mellow
Customer Experience SupervisorRead Bio