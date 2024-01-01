<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet your local Pella team of Idaho

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Leadership

Doug Phelps

Doug Phelps

Owner & CEO

Read Bio
Andrew Schiller

Andrew Schiller

Owner & GM of Operations and Field Services

Read Bio
Matt Haren

Matt Haren

Sales Manager

Read Bio
Justin Parker

Justin Parker

Service Manager

Read Bio
Jared Gardner

Jared Gardner

Order Fulfillment Manager

Read Bio
Bonnie Mellow

Bonnie Mellow

Customer Experience Supervisor

Read Bio

Contact Us