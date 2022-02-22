<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Impervia Windows Enhance Modern Farmhouse Design

PostedbyAdam Homer

on February 22, 2022

Boise Idaho new build exterior Pella Impervia windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Boise, ID

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior, Front Entry, Kitchen

This concept home in Boise, Idaho was designed to evoke a modern farmhouse feel. Our team designed and sold the completed build. The home features Pella Impervia fiberglass windows, which delivered the perfect aesthetic for a price that was within the build budget.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

