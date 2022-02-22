Pella Impervia Windows Enhance Modern Farmhouse Design
PostedbyAdam Homer
on February 22, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Boise, ID
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior, Front Entry, Kitchen
This concept home in Boise, Idaho was designed to evoke a modern farmhouse feel. Our team designed and sold the completed build. The home features Pella Impervia fiberglass windows, which delivered the perfect aesthetic for a price that was within the build budget.
