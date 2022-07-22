Sleek, Timeless Style for Boise New Build with Pella Impervia Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Idaho
on July 22, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Boise, ID
Age of Structure:
New construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior, Kitchen, Upstairs Loft
This new build in Boise, Idaho is a concept house designed by the Pella Windows and Doors of Idaho team, and was sold on completion. It features Pella Impervia windows, which offer unmatched strength and lasting durability with a sleek, timeless style.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.