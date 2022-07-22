<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sleek, Timeless Style for Boise New Build with Pella Impervia Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Idaho

on July 22, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Boise, ID

  • Age of Structure:

    New construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior, Kitchen, Upstairs Loft

This new build in Boise, Idaho is a concept house designed by the Pella Windows and Doors of Idaho team, and was sold on completion. It features Pella Impervia windows, which offer unmatched strength and lasting durability with a sleek, timeless style.

