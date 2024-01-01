Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Indianapolis
The team at Pella Windows & Doors of Indianapolis works with local builders and homeowners to match window styles and materials to the unique needs of each new construction project. We'll help you consider sound performance, light exposure, and home orientation to determine the best placement and materials for windows and doors in new homes.
Homes are going up fast in neighborhoods like Chatham Hills, Holliday Farms, Jackson’s Grant, and Maple Ridge. Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman styles are very popular in the Indianapolis area. Casement windows from the Lifestyle Series offer customizations to suit these styles, including black finishes for both the interior and exterior.
View new construction projects in Indianapolis
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
