<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

installation experts measuring window

Meet Your Pella Windows & Doors of Indianapolis Leadership Team

A true family business, McComb Window and Door is one of Pella’s oldest local distributors, providing customers in central Indiana with quality Pella windows and doors, expert installation, and exceptional service since 1930.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Interested in joining the McComb Window and Door family? Browse our career opportunities.

Leadership

Bill McComb

Bill McComb

President

Read Bio
Mike McComb

Mike McComb

General Manager of Operations

Read Bio
Jim Outzs

Jim Outzs

Commercial General Manager

Read Bio
Nacho Sosa

Nacho Sosa

General Manager - Sales

Read Bio

Sales

Dave Mathews

Dave Mathews

Retail Sales Manager

Read Bio

Contact Us