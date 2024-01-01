<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Avon, IN Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Avon

As one of the best places to live in Indiana, Avon is a beautifully diverse suburb full of homes in various styles. In this historic city, you will likely see homes in styles dating back to the mid-to-late-1800s. Many homes in the area are reminiscent of the Prairie, Farmhouse, Ranch and Craftsman, and Modern architectural styles. Whether now or in the future, all homes eventually need their windows and doors replaced. Here are the top window and door trends in Avon, Indiana.

Avon Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Replacing your front entry door with a sturdier, more reliable, and less drafty option is a great idea. In addition to these functional benefits, a stylish front door can immensely improve your home’s curb appeal. When choosing a new front door, consider its material, finish, and hardware.

    Awning windows can be made in various materials depending on your unique needs. Pella offers awning windows made with aluminum-clad wood, vinyl, and fiberglass, which can be customized in various finishes to best match your home design.

    A trending window type for centuries, bay windows are a timeless, beautiful window choice. This window style, which is composed of three windows that join together to form an angular curve, is known for its ability to enhance natural light, ventilation, and your view. Since they jut out from the walls, bay windows create extra space inside of your home, allowing for a cozy nook to read a book or share a meal with loved ones.

