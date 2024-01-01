Greenwood, IN Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Greenwood
A popular suburb just outside of Indianapolis, Greenwood is a diverse community brimming with things to do. Reflective of its culture and history, Greenwood is comprised of homes in a range of architectural styles. From Tudor to Modern to Prairie, and more, there are various aesthetics lining the streets of neighborhoods like Auburn Trace, Hunters Pointe, McCarty, and more. If you need windows and doors for your new home build or replacement project, discover these trending products in Greenwood.
Greenwood Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows
Whether you have a historic abode, a Modern home, or something in between, bay windows are a flexible option that complements many home styles—and for multiple reasons. Bay windows are comprised of three different windows that join together to form an angular curve. Typically, these windows have a larger fixed window in the center, which is flanked by double-hung or casement windows.
Sliding Glass Doors
If you wish to enhance your home’s natural light and airflow, this door type is an excellent choice. Plus, with their ample glass space, you’re able to fully embrace your view of Indianapoils’s beautiful seasonal changes. Since sliding glass doors have a low profile and open on a single track, they allow you to maximize your floor space and square footage.
Stylish Front Doors
Your front entry door is a small part of your home’s front façade that can pack a mighty punch in terms of curb appeal and home design. To choose a front door that complements your Greenwood home, consider its material, finish, and hardware.
