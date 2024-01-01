Pella Windows & Doors of Bloomington proudly serves Bloomington and its surrounding cities like Bedford, Columbus, Ellettsville, Greensburg, Martinsville, Nashville, North Vernon and Seymour. The Bloomington showroom is one of four McComb Window and Door locations throughout Central Indiana. A proud local distributor of Pella Windows and Doors, McComb Window and Door has been selling Pella products since 1930.

Visit your local showroom to find the best doors and windows for your replacement project.

The team at Pella of Bloomington gladly provides and installs ENERGY STAR®-compliant windows and doors. Stop by to explore fiberglass or steel entry doors and our variety of customizable features so your front door best suits your style and your home. For added protection from harsh Indiana winters, consider a Pella storm door for your fiberglass entry door. When you visit the showroom, you can also browse our range of stylish patio doors and windows firsthand and learn more about our different product lines.

We invite you to come by and experience the Pella difference Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment. We’re conveniently located east of State Road 46 and right across College Mall on South Pete Ellis Drive. Whether your project is new construction, a remodel or a replacement, the knowledgeable Pella of Bloomington team is passionate about helping customers like you find the perfect solution for the job.