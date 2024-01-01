In the market for new or replacement windows and doors? Pop in for a visit with one of our friendly window and door experts to learn more about Pella’s different product lines and performance features. Our Lafayette showroom is open Monday through Friday as well as Saturdays by appointment. We are located on the southeast side of town on State Road 38 East, next to the Lafayette Market Place and just south of McCarty Lane.

Our entry doors are available in wood, fiberglass and steel and our windows and patio doors are available in wood, fiberglass and vinyl. Whether new or replacement entry doors, storm doors or patio doors, the professionals at Pella will help you find the perfect exterior doors for your home.