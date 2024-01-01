Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island
Since 1925, Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island has been serving the customers of Long Island and in Brooklyn and Queens. As the region’s largest at-your-service residential and commercial window and door company, residents understand that we are the place to go when the time comes to replace your windows and doors.
Work with a talented team of professionals who are ready and waiting to help you find the windows and doors that complement the architectural style of your home, fit your lifestyle, and improve energy efficiency. You’ll be able to take comfort knowing your project is backed by Pella’s package of product and installation warranties and service agreements. Your products and their installation, including labor, will be covered for up to 10 years.
At Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island, every customer is treated as a member of the family. Get started on your next project by scheduling a free in-home consultation, or visit our showroom in Roslyn, New York — opening spring 2020.
We also partner with Heng-Wei - a Mandarin-speaking facility. They are located at:
33-70 Prince Street
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 878-6295
PELLA NOW, PAY LATER
25% Off Your Pella® Project1
OR
0% APR for 48 Months2
PLUS
an Additional 5% Off Your Project1Claim Offer
Long Island Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Long Island Bay Windows
Long Island Bay Windows
- Long Island Front Doors
Long Island Front Doors
- Long Island Sliding Glass Doors
Long Island Sliding Glass Doors
- Brooklyn French Patio Doors
Brooklyn French Patio Doors
Popular Window & Door Styles
- Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
- Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Nearby Showrooms
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Monroe
220 Monroe TurnpikeMonroe, CT 06468
Call Now:(203) 880-6000
Service:(855) 291-5735
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Roslyn
79 Powerhouse RdRoslyn Heights, NY 11577
Call Now:(516) 938-7655
Service:(855) 291-5735