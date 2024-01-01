<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Long Island Bay Windows

Bay Windows are Smart and Stylish

Bay windows are typically comprised of three window panes—one central, fixed window which is framed by two smaller operable windows that are angled. Bay windows project beyond the walls of your home to let in more light, which is a popular look on row houses and brownstones where window space is limited. Bay windows have the additional effect of making a space look larger, which can be especially helpful in tighter city lots. From Kings County to Suffolk County, bay windows are an attractive, welcoming architectural element on many styles of homes.

Commonly known as: oriel window, projection window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window, box bay window, square bay window



Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Bay Windows

You’ll find a wide variety of home styles on Long Island, including classic colonials, Tudors, and Victorian-style homes. Bay windows were common elements in all three of these older home styles. Historically, homes like the Tudors in Auburndale, Queens, or coastal Colonials in Freeport, have a traditional aesthetic, meaning wood windows, traditional grille patterns, and simple finishes.

Kitchen Bay Windows

While bay windows add curb appeal and are frequently seen on the front of a home, a less visible but equally appealing location for bay windows is in the kitchen. Adding a small bay window over the kitchen sink is a great way to add light into a room where there might not have been many windows originally, especially in older homes that were designed with small, out-of-sight kitchens. Larger bay windows can add ambience to kitchen dining areas and create the option for bay window seats.

Contemporary Bay Window

Black window frames are trending. A black finish on bay windows provides a striking visual contrast and looks swell in contemporary homes and modern farmhouses, like many on Long Island’s East End. In addition to the window finish, consider more geometric hardware styles or square grille patterns to achieve the modern mix that’s right for you and your home.

Custom Bay Window

Bay windows are available in both 30- and 40-degree projections and many sizes, from around 40 inches to much larger. Once you’ve identified the size of bay window that best suits your space and needs, you can further customize your product through finishes, grille patterns, between-the-glass blinds, and hardware choices. With a nearly limitless combination of options, you can be sure to find a bay window that is unique as your Long Island home.

Product Lines

Long Island Climate Recommendations

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood windows for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers.

Long Island Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

