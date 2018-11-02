Bow Window & Fiberglass Entry Door Update Front Of Scarsdale Home

The homeowner of this Scarsdale, NY home wanted to update the aesthetic of the home by replacing both the front entry door and the adjoining bay window. We installed a wood bow window with exterior aluminum cladding to help protect the wood from the elements.

We also installed a fiberglass entry door in the home. The homeowners chose a blue entry door, which really pops and makes it the focal point of the home. The new bow window and entry door updated the aesthetic of the home and improved energy efficiency.