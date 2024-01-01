<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
The Bronx Front Doors

Replacement Front Doors for Every Style

The Bronx has seen major new growth and revitalization of older neighborhoods in recent years. The styles of homes in the area are as diverse as the borough itself — from the grand, historic homes of Riverdale to the beaux-arts apartment complexes of Concourse.

Replacing your entry door can make a statement on your home and help improve energy efficiency by keeping out summer heat and winter drafts. Whether replacing a door on an attached brick home in Kingsbridge or a detached Colonial in Morris Park, with the variety of sizes, styles, and finishes available, there’s a Pella front door to suit your needs.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, exterior door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Door With Glass

When space allows, one or two windows on either side of the door, sidelights, can bring natural light into an entry. For narrow spaces like row homes and shotgun houses common in densely populated urban areas, a transom window above the door offers the same benefit without taking up additional width.

Wood-look Doors

Wood-look fiberglass doors are common on many pre-war homes, like those in Fieldston, however, the durable material remains a popular front door choice for homeowners of all kinds. Pella wood-look doors offer a warm wood-grain finish to match the look of wood with less maintenance.

Custom Entry Doors

Pella front doors are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes, so whether you need single or double entry doors, narrow or wide, there’s an option for you. Choose different front door styles in fiberglass or steel. Further customize a new or replacement front door with sidelights, transoms, colorful finishes, and hardware that suits the style of your home.

Storm Door

Storm doors are common sights in areas of the country, like New York, that experience variable weather. Often framed in aluminum and featuring interchangeable glass and screen panels, storm doors help protect your fiberglass front door and provide an additional layer between your home and the elements. In mild weather, the screen panel offers additional ventilation while keeping bugs at bay.

The Bronx Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Fiberglass front doors are built to help withstand the weather.

Weather Protection

Winter cold and snow can impact your front door, depending on its finish, the location, the direction it faces, and whether or not there’s an overhang. Protect the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

