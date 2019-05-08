Custom Queens Home Gets Aesthetic Facelift
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island
on May 8, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Queens, NY
Products Used:
Representatives from Pella of Long Island partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, NY on this custom home in Queens. Pella representatives advised the customer on different product lines and materials to help stay within budget while maintaining a consistent aesthetic from floor to floor.
We were able to meet the customer's needs and budget using a combination of casement windows on the first and second floors as well as Encompass by Pella vinyl sliding windows.
