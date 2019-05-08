<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Queens Home Gets Aesthetic Facelift

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Long Island

on May 8, 2019

Custom brick home in Queens, NY with Pella casement and sliding windows.

Project Scope

Representatives from Pella of Long Island partnered with Heng-Wei in Flushing, NY on this custom home in Queens. Pella representatives advised the customer on different product lines and materials to help stay within budget while maintaining a consistent aesthetic from floor to floor.

We were able to meet the customer's needs and budget using a combination of casement windows on the first and second floors as well as Encompass by Pella vinyl sliding windows.

